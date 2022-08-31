PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

PTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $2.657 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in PetroChina by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in PetroChina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

