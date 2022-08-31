PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,263. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
