PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,263. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 874,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 792,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

