Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 750,257 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $22.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Trading Down 23.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Photronics by 323.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

