PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $722,883.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

