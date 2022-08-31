Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.81

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 36159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

