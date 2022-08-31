Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $309.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $324.00 to $309.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

