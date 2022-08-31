Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,625,792 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $49,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains GP Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

PAGP opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.