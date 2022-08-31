Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,755 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $19,264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,121.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.14, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

