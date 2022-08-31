Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $201,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,751. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.56, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

