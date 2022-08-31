Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of AppFolio worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AppFolio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 896.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,523. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

