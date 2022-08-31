Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,972 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. 121,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

