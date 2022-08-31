Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,172 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in OLO by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 852.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 165,723 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 17,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.