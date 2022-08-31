Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,198,522 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 2.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,010,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.24. 4,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.67 and its 200 day moving average is $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

