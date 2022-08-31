Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Endava by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after buying an additional 105,542 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

