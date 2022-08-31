Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 3.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 3.97% of Autodesk worth $1,854,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

