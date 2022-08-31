Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Bumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 963,702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

BMBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -634.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

