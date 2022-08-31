Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,029,742 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 4.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Airbnb worth $2,224,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 94,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,442. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 805,103 shares of company stock worth $86,085,111 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

