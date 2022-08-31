Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,859 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 458.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.