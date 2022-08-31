Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

