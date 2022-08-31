Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $3.89 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $263,156.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00132934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

