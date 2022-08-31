Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $172,803.23 and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004257 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
