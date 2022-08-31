Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.87

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.87 and traded as high as $81.50. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $80.74, with a volume of 6,815 shares changing hands.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $385.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

