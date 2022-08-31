PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,955,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. 1,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

