Primas Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Primas has a market capitalization of $460,759.08 and approximately $763,724.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00269320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.