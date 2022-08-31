ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 0.6% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.20. 81,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 31,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the first quarter worth $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.