Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 93,874 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Prospect Capital

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

