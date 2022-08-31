Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Trading Up 5%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.61. 59,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,082,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

