Prosus Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prosus from €73.40 ($74.90) to €69.40 ($70.82) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.06.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

