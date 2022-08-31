Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,568 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 104,057.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 49.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,867. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.96.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

