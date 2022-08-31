Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Ciena makes up 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Ciena stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 72,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.