Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.54. 30,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,567. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

