Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 52,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,540. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

