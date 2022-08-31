Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 1,023,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082,948. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

