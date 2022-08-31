Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

