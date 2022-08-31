Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

BCE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 32,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

