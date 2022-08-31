Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,127 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,822 shares of company stock valued at $22,430,068. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

