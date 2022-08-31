Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.23. 206,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.