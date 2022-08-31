Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,824. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend



The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.47%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

