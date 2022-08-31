PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97. 5,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

