PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of PVH traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,317. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

