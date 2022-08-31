Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.