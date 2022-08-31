Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

IMBI stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 407.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

