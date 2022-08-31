Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $186,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 692,757 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

