Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

