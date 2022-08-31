Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 142,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.