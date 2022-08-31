Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GoDaddy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,361. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

