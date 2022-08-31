Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

