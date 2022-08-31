QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

