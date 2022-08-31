Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.70. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.32 and its 200-day moving average is $456.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

