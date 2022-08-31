Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 3,958 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.94. 113,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.40.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

